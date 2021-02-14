YGGDRASH One Day Volume Tops $135,740.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 98.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded up 334.6% against the US dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $4.12 million and $135,740.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00068025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.25 or 0.00979886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.43 or 0.05205724 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00024770 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.