YOU COIN (YOU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.58 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 76.5% higher against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00068863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $474.48 or 0.00973866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00051770 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.44 or 0.05195741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00025390 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00017913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

YOU COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

