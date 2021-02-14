Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,646 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,676 shares of company stock worth $1,768,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $105.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

