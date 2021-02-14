Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.04. Accenture posted earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $9.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 517,214 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,198. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Accenture by 94.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after buying an additional 795,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Accenture by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after purchasing an additional 569,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $72,618,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Accenture by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,096,000 after purchasing an additional 303,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACN opened at $257.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.62. Accenture has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.