Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.01 Billion

Analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to post $42.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.23 billion to $43.81 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $33.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $189.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.59 billion to $225.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $222.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.83 billion to $262.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,843.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,670.72. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

