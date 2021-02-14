Zacks: Analysts Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Announce -$2.89 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will announce ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.30). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($12.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.29) to ($11.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($13.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($22.13) to ($10.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for argenx.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.24.

Shares of ARGX traded down $10.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.78. 148,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,943. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.76. argenx has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $382.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of argenx by 19.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

