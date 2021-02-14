Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will report $183.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.00 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $189.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year sales of $713.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $711.80 million to $715.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $738.97 million, with estimates ranging from $735.30 million to $746.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

AVNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 36.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 8.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $50.49 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 174.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

