Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.90. Carlisle Companies posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carlisle Companies.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $5,265,691.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,729,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,114. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 23.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 47.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $150.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $165.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.