Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will post $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.62.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $242.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

