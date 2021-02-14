Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will announce $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. DTE Energy reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.53.

Shares of DTE stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $120.94. 743,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,918. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.69 and a 200-day moving average of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after acquiring an additional 75,059 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,486,000 after acquiring an additional 120,574 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

