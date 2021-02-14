Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Insiders bought 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $26.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

