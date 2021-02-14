Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. EPR Properties posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $3.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EPR Properties.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,298,000 after buying an additional 296,168 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 135.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after acquiring an additional 630,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $11,138,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 78,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,932. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $70.77.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

