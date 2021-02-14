Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMRK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. 51,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,681. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a market cap of $312.62 million, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.