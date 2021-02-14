Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Earnings of -$2.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.22) and the lowest is ($2.60). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($8.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.67) to ($8.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie cut Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,456,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,740,000 after buying an additional 57,419 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,116,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,030,000 after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,940,000 after acquiring an additional 133,327 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 995,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,150,000 after acquiring an additional 331,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,768,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.17. 4,125,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,654. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $84.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

