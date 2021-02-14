Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.27 Million

Brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to post sales of $46.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.20 million and the highest is $46.37 million. Model N reported sales of $39.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $185.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.97 million to $185.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $204.41 million, with estimates ranging from $193.28 million to $210.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on MODN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

In other news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $125,156.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,914.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $320,375.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,745.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,779 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,671 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Model N by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,115,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,481,000 after buying an additional 620,760 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,463,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after buying an additional 805,240 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Model N during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,196,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Model N by 3,456.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 679,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after buying an additional 660,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODN opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Model N has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.27.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

