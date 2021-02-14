Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.21). Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

XHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $261,900.00. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $300,238.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,135 shares in the company, valued at $927,301.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,528,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,763,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 633,844 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,300,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 513,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 74,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

XHR stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 725,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,171. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

