Zacks: Analysts Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to report earnings per share of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Bio-Techne reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $6.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECH. KeyCorp began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.36.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total value of $3,278,162.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,680 shares of company stock worth $15,354,157. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. FMR LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 393.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth $293,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECH opened at $398.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.84. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $405.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

