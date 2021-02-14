Zacks: Analysts Expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.01. Brinker International posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens upped their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.24.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock worth $973,046 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $3,550,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 96,095 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.80. The stock had a trading volume of 690,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,393. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.66. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

