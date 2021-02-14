Zacks: Analysts Expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.61 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will report sales of $6.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.57 billion and the highest is $6.64 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $5.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $26.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.94 billion to $26.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.87 billion to $28.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Argus raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

Shares of AVGO opened at $486.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $451.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.55. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $487.02.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

