Zacks: Analysts Expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will announce $1.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. DermTech posted sales of $1.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $5.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 million to $5.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.50 million, with estimates ranging from $10.90 million to $14.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DermTech.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.
In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $28,713.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.
About DermTech
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
