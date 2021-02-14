Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to report earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.88). Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 189.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

EGRX opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.94 million, a P/E ratio of 132.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

