Zacks: Analysts Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.04). FibroGen reported earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of FGEN stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.72. 523,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,119. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $57.21.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $242,440.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,418 shares of company stock worth $1,016,079. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FibroGen by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in FibroGen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in FibroGen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

