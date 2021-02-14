Zacks: Analysts Expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post $610,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $350,000.00 to $860,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $330,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 million to $6.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.34 million, with estimates ranging from $7.01 million to $32.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $468.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.91. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 266,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

