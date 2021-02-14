Zacks: Analysts Expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Post Earnings of $3.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will report earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.90. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings of $2.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $13.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $14.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.34 to $16.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

In other news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total value of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH stock opened at $276.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.20 and its 200-day moving average is $238.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $293.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

