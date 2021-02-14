Zacks: Analysts Expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.27. SpringWorks Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06).

SWTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

SWTX traded down $3.86 on Friday, reaching $85.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,584. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,736,040.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,226,893.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $2,690,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

