Zacks: Analysts Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $696.93 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will report sales of $696.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Middleby’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $677.10 million and the highest is $713.50 million. The Middleby posted sales of $787.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Middleby.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. CL King cut The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

MIDD opened at $134.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $149.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Middleby by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in The Middleby by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

