Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Brokerages expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.77. 38,538,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,227,445. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.52.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

