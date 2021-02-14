Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $631.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will report sales of $631.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $639.24 million and the lowest is $625.64 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $610.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

ASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

ASH opened at $86.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $89.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other Ashland Global news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626 over the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

