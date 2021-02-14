Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Announce $1.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.59. Danaher posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $5.24 on Friday, hitting $245.90. 2,103,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.11 and a 200 day moving average of $221.43. The stock has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,882,000 after acquiring an additional 412,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,751,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,055,599,000 after acquiring an additional 63,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

