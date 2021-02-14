Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.09 Million

Equities analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to announce $156.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.07 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $157.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $491.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $491.20 million to $491.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $516.42 million, with estimates ranging from $512.70 million to $521.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 88,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $658,244.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,781.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 428.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 357,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 180,295 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 182,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 106,046 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 224,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 74,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

