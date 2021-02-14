Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

NYSE:DLR traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,604. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

