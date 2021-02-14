Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Announce Earnings of $4.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to post earnings per share of $4.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.94. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $17.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.75 to $19.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $19.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.28 to $19.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS.

GPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

GPI opened at $154.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.59. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $162.65. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 10,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,902. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,918,000 after acquiring an additional 179,164 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 36.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 313,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,729,000 after purchasing an additional 83,645 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 281,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 119,247 shares in the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

