Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. LKQ posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LKQ.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of LKQ by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after buying an additional 1,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in LKQ by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 941,323 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in LKQ by 756.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,073,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 297,193.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,741 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,715. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

