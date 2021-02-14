Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Announce $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.42. Mastercard reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $8.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $10.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $19,085,256.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,210,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,642,580.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,954 shares of company stock worth $213,911,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA opened at $341.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

