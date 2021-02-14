Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce $233.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230.70 million and the highest is $238.15 million. Redfin reported sales of $233.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $874.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $872.30 million to $879.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RDFN. Truist upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $257,802.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,943,122. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDFN opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89. Redfin has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $97.15.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.