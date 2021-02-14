Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $437.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will announce $437.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $432.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $445.60 million. SPX posted sales of $444.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SPX.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 125.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 123.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 46.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

