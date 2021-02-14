Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.20). Talos Energy posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TALO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

TALO opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.88. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $744.52 million, a PE ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 140.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 39,311 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Talos Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.