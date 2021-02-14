Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report $15.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.18 billion and the lowest is $13.36 billion. The Boeing posted sales of $16.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year sales of $79.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.36 billion to $86.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $90.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.62 billion to $94.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $210.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $347.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.19.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

