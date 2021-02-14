Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $287.91 Million

Analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to post $287.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $294.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $282.52 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $276.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.18.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $474.79 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $247.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.35, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.84.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,311,429.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,386,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,951,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,003,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

