Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $522.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report $522.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $539.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.50 million. Waters reported sales of $464.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

WAT opened at $283.95 on Friday. Waters has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.02 and its 200-day moving average is $229.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.