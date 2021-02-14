Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Post -$1.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to report earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.67) and the highest is ($1.24). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.10) to ($4.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGIO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after buying an additional 393,452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $13,216,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,805,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,194,000 after buying an additional 215,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after buying an additional 172,394 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after buying an additional 144,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

