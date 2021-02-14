Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.83 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will announce sales of $154.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.80 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $180.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $624.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.60 million to $646.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $648.06 million, with estimates ranging from $563.90 million to $687.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 420.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

