Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.