Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.29. Dycom Industries posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Shares of DY stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.94. 206,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,123. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day moving average is $66.93. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $93.59.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 520.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 499,507 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $8,047,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 193,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 55,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $2,905,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

