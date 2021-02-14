Zacks: Brokerages Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Employers reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other Employers news, Director James R. Kroner bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $98,496.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,969 shares in the company, valued at $122,165.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,774 shares of company stock worth $148,307. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Employers by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 170,937 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Employers by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 439,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 152,931 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Employers by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.79. 85,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,361. Employers has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $922.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of -0.03.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

