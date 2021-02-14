Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.50. Enbridge posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enbridge.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.57. 17,432,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.00%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

