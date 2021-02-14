Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). Exagen posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exagen.

XGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on Exagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Exagen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 15,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $244,039.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,011. Corporate insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Exagen by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 43.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exagen by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exagen in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exagen stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $230.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

