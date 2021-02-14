Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to report $117.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.00 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $101.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $476.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.57 million to $487.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $467.73 million, with estimates ranging from $440.30 million to $491.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

GWB stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $31.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWB. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $8,631,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,736,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,998,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 187,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 55.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 492,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 175,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

