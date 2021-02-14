Zacks: Brokerages Expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post sales of $3.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.85 billion and the lowest is $3.34 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $13.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $14.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $238.26 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $242.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.