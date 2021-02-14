Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.11). New Relic reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 371.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.46. 762,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. New Relic has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $81.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.18.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $131,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in New Relic by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

